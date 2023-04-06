Miely Promoted To VP At NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters announced the promoted Josh Miely to the role of Vice President of Content Design and Development. Miely has been with NAB since June 2007 and has held various roles in the Radio and Industry Affairs departments. His first day as VP is April 27.

In his new position, Miely will lead the design, development, and delivery of content programming for NAB Show events and will also support content NAB Amplify virtual events. He will assume the role on April 27 and report to NAB Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Global Connections and Events Chris Brown.

In his most recent role as Director of Member Experience, Industry Affairs, he developed in-person conference education for broadcasters at NAB Show, NAB Show New York, and The NAB Podcast, which he also hosted and produced.

“Josh is an expert in crafting educational opportunities featuring newsmakers, thought leaders, and game-changers tackling the top-of-mind issues of the day,” said Brown. “With his dynamic personality and keen understanding of the ongoing evolution of content, Josh will help us continue delivering best-in-class programming that offers the NAB Show community insight into the future of media and entertainment.”