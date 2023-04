The RAB’s “Radio Works” initiative continues with a webinar for sellers titled “Radio Works for Education.” The session will feature a panel discussion on how radio drives traffic for education websites. The webinar is scheduled for April 19 at 1p ET.

Webinar panelists are David Schapira from AnalyticOwl, Amy Jain Lowe from iHeartMedia Dallas, and Rick Stokes from Parker University. Parker University is a private healthcare-centric college in Dallas that has had great success with radio.