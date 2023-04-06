IAB Podcast Upfront Features Plenty Of Radio Names

The Interactive Advertising Bureau has released the lineup for this year’s IAB Podcast Upfront, with several radio companies taking center stage throughout the day. The event will take place on May 11 in New York City and virtually on IAB.com and showcase the latest in podcast programming.

From radio, the lineup includes iHeartPodcasts, NPR, Cumulus Podcast Network, WNYC Studios, and SXM Media. Other big-name audio studios like Wondery, Acast, Paramount will also be attending. The full lineup can be found here.

Each will get ten to twenty minutes to present their slate of returning and brand-new publishers and ad tech partners. The upfront will feature the release of IAB’s seventh annual Podcast Ad Revenue report, which will quantify full-year 2022 ad revenues and project future revenues through 2025.

“There’s nothing like the energy that comes from bringing podcast buyers and sellers together. The podcast market reflects the shared passions of creators and audiences alike,” said Eric John, IAB Media Center VP. “This year’s presentations will highlight not only exciting new content opportunities but also innovations for ways advertisers can engage listeners at scale with insights to quantify the value of those audiences.”