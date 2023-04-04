Fresh Audio Attribution Partnership For Veritonic

Audio analytics and research company Veritonic has been approved as an audio attribution partner by podcast platform Spreaker. Spreaker’s creators and brands can now use Veritonic’s attribution capabilities to optimize and increase the ROI of their audio campaigns. Veritonic’s attribution solution offers insights into the impact of ads, letting brands optimize their performance. The solution is available now through self-serve or managed service.

“We are pleased to support Spreaker in providing their publishers and creators with the comprehensive data and analytics they need to meaningfully connect with their audiences and increase ROI,” said Veritonic CEO Scott Simonelli. “Our built-for-audio attribution and brand lift capabilities provide incomparable, full-funnel audio campaign lifecycle management and measurement in one easy-to-use, intuitive platform.”

Francesco Baschieri, CEO and co-founder of Spreaker said, “The performance data that the Veritonic platform provides is indispensable for planning, executing, and enhancing current and future audio campaigns. We take pride in this partnership as we collectively work to further the growth of the audio landscape through insightful and actionable data and analytics.”