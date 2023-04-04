‘Havana Syndrome’ Goes From Podcast To Doc Series

Podcast production company Project Brazen’s The Sound: Mystery of Havana Syndrome will be getting the full documentary treatment. Project Brazen struck a deal with non-fiction entertainment studio XTR to develop the podcast into an investigative documentary series.

The series will explore the ongoing espionage mystery surrounding strange symptoms reported by spies and diplomats working in the US Embassy in Havana, Cuba, in 2016 which have been theorized to be caused by a sophisticated “directed energy” weapon or a psychogenic outbreak. The documentary series will feature interviews with victims, officials from the CIA and State Department, lead investigators and scientists, and Cubans on the ground in Havana.