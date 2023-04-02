Texas Morning Host Returns With New Heart

Hal Jay, the host of WBAP-AM’s morning show in Dallas-Fort Worth, will be coming back to the airwaves on Monday. Jay had been absent since the holidays due to heart problems. On January 16th, he told his listeners that he had suffered two ventricular tachycardia events and was told by doctors that he needed a heart transplant.

He was placed on the transplant list and received a new heart on February 3rd. Nine days later, he was able to return home and has been recovering since. Hal has been a member of Cumulus’ WBAP team since 1981.