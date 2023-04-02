‘Those Girls’ Go From Podcast To On-Air In Iowa

Z102.9 (KZIA) in Cedar Rapids, IA has launched its first two-woman anchored afternoon show, Those Girls in the Afternoon, pairing veteran station hosts Destiny and Taylor. The show is an on-air adaptation of Destiny and Taylor’s podcast Girl, Can We Chat Quick? and will feature the duo discussing their adventures in adulting.

KZIA Program Director Brian Davis said, “My goal for our new afternoon show was to find hosts who are fresh, funny, and relevant,” he said. “Destiny and Taylor’s podcast is consistently hilarious, and they have incredible natural chemistry, so putting them together was a no-brainer.”

“We’re all about empowering women, especially in an industry that was dominated by males for so long,” KZIA Vice President of Programming Chris Jackson said. “Those Girls in the Afternoon are here to entertain and inspire listeners all around Eastern Iowa as they are the true definition of ‘Girl Power!’”