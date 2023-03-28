Apple Music Launches Classical Streaming App

Once you go Bach… Apple launched Apple Music Classical on Tuesday, a brand-new standalone music streaming app for Apple Music subscribers. The app boasts the world’s largest classical music catalog, fully optimized searching, the highest audio quality available, Spatial Audio, and curated playlists.

“We love music — that’s really what we’re all about — and classical music is foundational to music of all genres,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Apple Music Classical is a dedicated app that is great for classical experts as well as anyone who is new to classical, with the largest classical music selection in the world, the very best search and browse capabilities, the most premium sound experience with Spatial Audio, and thousands of exclusive recordings. We believe this is the very best classical music streaming experience available anywhere, and for us, this is just the beginning.”