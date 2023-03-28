Nautel Bringing NAB Show Home With Webinars

In the lead-up to NAB Show 2023, radio transmitter company Nautel has announced four online events leading to and at NAB. These events are in addition to the return of their Radio Technology Forum on Sunday, April 16.

On Thursday, March 30, a VX Series Webinar will offer a “deep dive” into the features and

capabilities of this new, 11 member 150 W – 6 kW FM rackmount transmitter family. Nautel’s Jeff Welton will be joined by guests Matt Herdon and Justin Jamieson.

New approaches to HD Radio and Air Chain implementation will be covered in a special HD

Radio Announcement on Thursday, April 6. Jeff Welton will be joined by Nautel CTO Philipp

Schmid, who will discuss the newest updates as well as a preview of what broadcasters will see live on the floor at Nautel’s NAB booth.

Two “Transmission Talk Tuesday” sessions will also be held. On Tuesday, April 4, Jeff Welton

will be joined by guests Matt Herdon and Justin Jameson to talk about Nautel’s NAB booth and updates on the new AUI and VX Series.

The final “Transmission Talk Tuesday” for the 2023 NAB will be held on Tuesday, April 18,

live from the show floor.

“Many folks have never been to NAB, and others can’t make it this year, but they’ll still get to see us,” Welton said. “We’re teaming up with our friends from MaxxKonnect to bring NAB to you. Meet some of our staff and hear about what’s going on with us. We’ll show you some of the new tech and developments that we’re quite excited about; we’ll also be talking with various folks around the industry on what they think is new and exciting.”