What Does ASMR Audio Do To A Brand’s Campaign?

You can sell a haircut, but how do you sell the feeling of getting a haircut? This was the question that led sports-themed haircutting franchise Sport Clips to ASMR audio ads. Now Veritonic has released a new case study around that “MVP Haircut Experience” campaign.

Sport Clips Haircuts worked with Play Audio Agency and Veritonic’s Creative Measurement capabilities to find the ideal voiceover to get their message across to a male demographic and sell the experience of a haircut. So how effective was the creative?

Veritonic data and analysis indicated that 100% of the tested audio scored at or above benchmarks for overall Veritonic Audio Score, Intent, and Engagement. There were huge increases in perceived relevancy, authenticity, uniqueness, and feelings of relaxation.

The big takeaways about ASMR:

Findings show that by transporting the listener to a blissful place via engaging audio ads, there is a higher chance they will remember the company after the ad is heard.

Findings show that when ASMR is used and breaks the fourth wall with the audience, companies can engage with and keep the audience’s attention for longer than traditionally voiced audio ads.

“We knew we wanted to create and bring the most compelling and engaging audio ad to market,” said Sport Clips’ Sr. Director of Marketing, Danielle Linden. “With positive pre-market testing results from the Veritonic platform, Sport Clips, in partnership with Play Audio Agency, used the actionable recommendations and data to successfully bring our MVP Haircut Experience to life.”

“It’s exciting to work with organizations like Sport Clips that allow you to push the boundaries of creative audio production,” said Dan Carruthers, Owner and CEO of Play Audio Agency. “Focusing on a future-forward audio trend like ASMR and having the ability to pre-test with Veritonic allows us to back our creative strategy with science to ensure we can provide the best sound solutions.”