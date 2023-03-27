Six Decades of Jeopardy

“This Is Jeopardy!” is a new podcast that goes behind the scenes of Jeopardy. Former Jeopardy champion and guest host Buzzy Cohen will host the program that looks at the 60 year history of the show.

“For 60 years and counting, Jeopardy! has established itself as a household name. I am so excited for the opportunity to give listeners a never-before-seen look at the show,” said Cohen. “I will examine the impact Jeopardy! has had in cultural conversations and bring on some legendary guests who helped shape Jeopardy! into the show we all know and love.”

“This is Jeopardy!” takes a deep dive into the show’s history using hours of archival tapes and special guests. Cohen, as a fan-favorite champion and guest host, offers a new angle on the quiz show that has been an American TV staple.

The podcast will premiere on Wednesday, April 26 and the trailer is available now.