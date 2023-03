An upswing in ad play puts Upside back on top of the Media Monitors National Charts for March 20-26. The cash saver beat back-to-back number-one Progressive with 59,365 ads played across radio – a big bump from last week’s 44,134.

Progressive also finished the week with more spot play at 48,330. Babbel stays in third with 42,698. ZipRecruiter also stays in place at fourth with 42,217 plays. Another job finder site rounds out the weekly top five: Indeed had 32,457