TikTok Parenting Coach Picks Up Podcast

Amanda Carroll’s Brave Podcast Network adds a TikTok parenting star to its roster. Sean Donohue, whose short-form videos help parents solve issues at home, is starting The Sean Donohue Show.

The father of three will discuss topics like screen addiction, power struggles, and how to build a home of healthy boundaries with his co-host, Jordan Steel. The Sean Donohue Show will release episodes every Tuesday and Thursday beginning March 28.

“I’m thrilled to join Amanda Carroll’s Brave Podcast Network,” said Donohue. “Her personal approach to helping creators like myself bring their content to podcasting is a perfect fit.”

“I’m honored to bring this life-changing content into the podcasting space,” said Amanda Carroll, Founder & CEO of BPN. “The Family Coach has personally helped me navigate parenting three teenagers. Donohue is a perfect fit for our mission at BPN; to help our listeners and talent live a strong and courageous life.”