‘Liveline’ Taking Party To The Weekend

Syndicated Top 40 show Liveline announced a new spinoff program on Monday, Party Songs Weekend. The live five-hour Saturday show, is hosted by Liveline‘s Mason and produced by Open House Party creator John Garabedian.

“Weekends are the most important time for Top 40’s young 18-34 core listeners,” said Garabedian. “To lure this audience from streaming music sources, radio needs to be fun and deliver compelling live excitement that radiates weekend energy and celebration, and no one can do it better than Mason!”

“Top 40 is a young people’s format. At 22 I feel I connect directly with today’s Gen Z target and know what they get excited by. Plus every show is filled with dozens of live listener requests, contests, call-ins, and live mixes every hour!”