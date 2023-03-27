Podcast Features The Bard’s Best

“Play On Shakespeare” podcasts aim to enhance the understanding of Shakespeare’s plays in performance for a modern audience. The Spring 2023 season will start with The Tempest.

On April 10, Play On Podcasts will release episode 1 of Kenneth Cavender’s The Tempest. Andy Wolk is the director of the latest series. “In 1611, Shakespeare ventured into a territory he had never gone before, writing a wholly original play – The Tempest – about someone who could be him; a playwright manipulating characters, stage-managing spectacle, and spinning a fantastic story of love and revenge.”

Previous “Play On Shakespeare” podcasts have included: Macbeth, Pericles, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Coriolanus, King Lear, Twelfth Night, Henry V, Measure for Measure and The Winter’s Tale.