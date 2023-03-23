Which Pod Advertiser Spent The Most In February?

Magellan AI has estimated podcast ad spend for February. The firm’s artificial intelligence analyzes advertising data from Apple Podcasts’ top 3,000 podcasts in the US, combined with the estimated cost. Magellan is hosting a webinar on Friday to break down the data.

The top three spenders remain unchanged in February. Teladoc Health remains at number one, with an estimated $7.9 million spent across 834 shows. Sports bettor Flutter Entertainment put $5.6 million into 771 shows. Amazon stayed third with $4.9 million spent on 565 plays.

The remainder of the top five moved up in February. Meal prep service Hello Fresh spent an estimated $4.3 million on 443 podcasts, and Draft Kings moved to number five with $2.6 million spent on 339 shows.

An interesting value to note: recent radio top spender Progressive finished sixth with an extremely high volume – the insurer’s ads ran on 1024 shows, while the company spent only $2.4 million.

Another OTA radio favorite, Indeed, had the most significant growth percentage – they spent $161,000 in January and $1.3 million in February.