Missing Bay Area Morning Show Host Confirmed Dead

Sorrow and closure for Bay Area’s KYLD, as a body found on Wednesday afternoon has been confirmed to be missing morning show host Jeffrey Vandergrift. In a Thursday Instagram post, Wild 94.9 said, “With a heavy heart, we must confirm that the body near Pier 39 on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as our dear friend, family member, and colleague, JV. We are devastated to know now that JV is gone. Please keep his wife Natasha, his family, and close friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

The JV Show host was reported missing almost a month ago, after being last seen on February 24 at 10p. On March 3, Vandergrift’s wife and co-host Natasha Yi said that personal information was discovered that led them to the conclusion JV would not be coming back.

Vandergrift was open about his battle with drug addiction, which colored his life on and off the air. He was 55.