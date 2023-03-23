WBGO Jazzed About Landa Abramson Hire

Newark, New Jersey public radio jazz station WBGO has appointed Ondine Landa Abramson as its first Chief Development Officer. Landa Abramson has worked in and around the arts and jazz for most of her career. She also brings over a decade of experience in fundraising for non-profits.

At WBGO, Landa Abramson will lead all individual giving programs, annual appeals, capital campaigns, and major gifts/planned giving initiatives, beginning April 3.

WBGO President and CEO Steven A. Williams, commented, “For a non-profit institution of the scale and scope of WBGO, the expectations are high, and the odds are stacked against finding that special someone who has everything you need for successful fundraising – which is what we have with Ms. Landa Abramson. It would be impossible to overstate the significance of this strategic sea change in the efforts to elevate WBGO’s philanthropic interests.”

“I’ve had the good fortune to work with and around jazz for nearly 30 years now,” said Landa Abramson said, “I am deeply passionate about this unique American art form so working for an institution whose mission is to present, preserve and curate this music and its cultural legacy feels like a rare and wonderful opportunity.”