Benztown Adds Spinoff To Syndication Mix

Benztown has launched Hot Mix: Y2K To Today, a spinoff of the long-running Hot Mix program. Designed to supplement Hot Mix Mainstream and Crossover shows, Y2K To Today features artists from NSYNC to Drake and Britney Spears to Billie Eilish.

Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes said, “We are super excited to offer this new retro/current version of the legendary Hot Mix brand to Hot Mix affiliates and new affiliates. Younger radio listeners have a very real nostalgia for the more recent hits that shaped and provided the soundtrack for their early years. Best of all, Hot Mix: Y2K To Today has the magic touch that keeps the music hot and the energy high.”

Hot Mix PD Darin Taoka added, “We were mixing these throwbacks when they were the hottest tracks and now we’re doing it again with today’s biggest hits!”