More iHeart Awards Guests Include Cher, NFL Miracle

iHeartMedia has announced more special appearances for the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Musicians taking part include Cher, H.E.R., Phoebe Bridgers, TLC, Jordan Davis, and Nicole Scherzinger. Scrubs‘ Zach Braff and Donald Faison will also reunite in an appearance.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest on field this past season, will be a special guest, following his miraculous recovery.

Lenny Kravitz was announced as host earlier this month. Additionally, Taylor Swift will receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award and P!NK will receive the 2023 ICON Award during the event.

The event will air live from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, on Monday, March 27.