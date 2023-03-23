KMFA Day For Austin

No fooling – Saturday April 1st is KMFA Day in Austin, Texas. The city’s mayor, Kirk Watson, will christen the day with a public proclamation and dedication of a new art piece at the entrance of the station by artist Betty Gold.

The event celebrates Classical 89.5 with special performances from the Austin Saxophone Ensemble, One Ounce Opera, and a 35-minute preview performance of the new ballet MoonFall. This is the second year that KMFA Day has been celebrated at the station’s new building and studios.