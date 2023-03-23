In First, Xperi and DTS Unlock In-Car Analytics

Radio broadcasters have a new chance to know their audiences like never before with the Thursday introduction of new in-car analytics from DTS and parent company Xperi. With the DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal, every radio broadcaster can, for the first time, see how their in-car listeners are engaging with their content from the car.

The DTS AutoStage system is used in more than 52 connected car models worldwide. Through that IP-delivered content, DTS and broadcasters can now see the geographic definition of the audience, the most popular listening locations, program performance, and retailer heat maps that show the closest shopping locations to a station’s audience.

Joe D’Angelo, Xperi SVP of Broadcast and Digital Audio says, “DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal is enabling a completely new level of data insights for radio broadcasters to connect with target audiences and power new revenue opportunities with brands and advertisers.”

“Through smart TVs and set-top boxes, TV broadcasters have enjoyed the ability to measure audience engagement. The connected car and DTS AutoStage have revolutionized the data possibilities for radio broadcasters, giving them access to in-car data for millions of vehicles to inform programming content and ad strategies,” said Pierre Bouvard, chief insights officer for Cumulus Media Westwood One.

To make this even better, radio stations can access DTS AutoStage Broadcaster analytics at no cost by registering through the portal.