How Does Marc Maron Work With Brands?

Acast has launched a new interview series with the brand’s biggest podcast stars in conversation about how they collaborate with advertisers, fittingly titled How I Work With Brands. The first guest: WTF‘s Marc Maron.

In the written interview, Maron and his producer Brendan McDonald discuss finding the right advertisers for Marc and his audience, then putting his personal style on it. They go on to discuss authenticity, stealthy ads, and how Maron got a lifetime supply of Liquid Death canned water.