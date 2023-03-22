A Podcast With A Cunning Plan

Zinc Media Group’s first self-financed podcast involves “a cunning plan.” Cunningcast features Sir Tony Robinson, best known as “turnip-brained” Baldrick on the BBC Television series Blackadder. Robinson is taking free rein on topics from Knighthoods to pies and cancer to the Coronation in his uniquely mischievous and witty style starting Thursday, March 23.

“With Tony’s huge appeal and the popularity of history and culture amongst podcast listeners, Cunningcast is the perfect project for our first ad-supported production,” said Dominic de Terville, Zinc Media Director of Branded Content. “It further diversifies Zinc Media’s audio offering which includes platform and brand commission podcasts, b2b and corporate podcasts, and award-winning radio production.”