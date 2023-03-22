Jax And Brittany Bend The ‘Rules’

When Reality Hits with Jax & Brittany will give Vanderpump Rules fans a candid look past the reality show’s scenes when it debuts on March 28.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright met on the long-running Bravo series and went on to co-star in their spin-off series Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. Now married with one child, the duo is getting real about reality on their new weekly podcast from PodcastOne.

“Some of the biggest headlines splashed across today’s media are the ones about reality television and When Reality Hits brings two of the biggest names to have ever starred in the genre together for a podcast that covers the ‘reality’ of reality tv, as well as the reality that sets in when you become a parent,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne. “We’re excited to unleash this show on fans and to bring a bird’s eye view of what happens when reality TV becomes real life.”