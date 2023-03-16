Outlier Podcast Festival Lineup

The Outlier Podcast Festival is set for May 18 & 19 in Los Angeles. The event brings together some of the most influential indie podcasters, creatives, and industry leaders for two days of learning, networking, and inspiration.

The festival is a traveling event held in various cities across North America. Among the speakers: Laura Cathcart Robbins, Cory Montalvo, Sarah Merrill Hall, Alex Sanfilipp, Courtney Kocak, Edwin Covarrubias, Damona Hoffman, Rob Greenlee.

You can learn more about the speakers and the event at Fab Factory Studios in North Hollywood Here.