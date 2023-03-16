Podbean Hosts Leadership Event

Leadership expert Scott Mautz will be featured in a virtual keynote event, “The Power of Influence: Strategies for Effective Leadership”. Podbean is hosting the event March 21st that will focus on how leaders can create positive change and achieve results through influence, regardless of their position in the organization.

“Podbean is committed to supporting leaders in their professional development as our Enterprise platform is a home for learning & development at top Enterprise-level organizations,” said David Xu, Podbean CEO. “We are thrilled to host Scott Mautz for this event and in his keynote, attendees will learn valuable strategies to become more effective leaders and drive positive change within their organizations.”

Mautz will share insights from his book “Leading from the Middle”. Information and registration for the free event can be found Here.