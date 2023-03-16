Expanding The Realm

Realm Podcast Network has grown to more than 120 shows. The scripted podcast network boasts more than 3,500 hours of audio entertainment.

“With legendary creative talent and IP holders entering the space and the fastest growing audience in podcasting, the scripted category is one of the most exciting and innovative in the industry, and this is just the beginning,” said Molly Barton, Co-Founder & CEO. “Realm is propelling exponential audience growth and simplifying discovery for listeners by bringing together amazing shows and creators as the hub for storytelling across fiction and all story-rich categories.”

In addition to producing their own Originals, Realm has partnered with over 40 production companies and independent producers—including Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment, Fool & Scholar Productions, Leviathan Audio Productions, and RomComPods—to distribute 120+ audio series in fiction and storytelling categories.