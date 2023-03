“The Fearless & Proud Podcast” focuses on the important roles women played in the Civil War. Fox News Audio is debuting the six-part series as part of Women’s History Month.

The series will depict the acts of bravery by women who played important roles in the Civil War as soldiers, spies and nurses. Fox Business Network’s Gerri Willis will host the series.

“The Fearless & Proud Podcast” on debuts March 19th.