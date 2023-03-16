Former NAB HQ Has New West Coast Resident

The former National Association of Broadcasters headquarters in Washington, D.C. officially has a new occupant that few saw coming. It was announced on Wednesday that the 600,000-square-foot building at 1771 N St. NW in Dupont Circle has been purchased by the University of Southern California.

The USC Capital Campus will become an east coast anchor. From the former NAB building, USC will have a hub for lobbying, recruiting, and networking. There will be an opening ceremony in April, complete with the Trojan Marching Band. The NAB moved out of the space into 1 M St. SE in 2021.

“Today, USC has a new home in Washington, D.C. We are significantly expanding our academic excellence and innovative research on the East Coast,” said USC President Carol Folt. “Washington, D.C., is the natural place for us to establish a thriving hub. It is a nexus for the arts, public policy organizations, research agencies, and foundations. Washington, D.C., offers unparalleled opportunities for our experts, researchers and students to learn and listen, connect, and share views on the national stage.”