More In Minneapolis For iHeart Morning Host

Morning host Dave Ryan has signed a long-term agreement with iHeartMedia Minneapolis to extend his three decades at 101.3 KDWB. Under the contract, Ryan will continue The Dave Ryan Show. He will also mentor other iHeart morning talent across the country, and continue his podcast The Minnesota Goodbye.

“Dave Ryan is Twin Cities’ morning radio,” said Rich Davis Program Director of KDWB. “His show is part of the fabric of our DNA at iHeartMedia and across Minneapolis. We are excited to extend our partnership with Dave and continue delivering the best content to our listeners.”

“I am beyond excited to sign a new contract with KDWB and continue working at this legendary station,” said Dave Ryan. “Thanks to Rich Davis, Gregg Swedberg, and Greg Alexander for making this possible. I’m grateful to be surrounded by such a dynamic team, including the amazing Falen Bonsett, Jenny Luttenberger, and Drake Webb. Together we will keep bringing the best entertainment and energy to the Twin Cities every day.”