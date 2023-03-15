Shawn Parr Throws ‘Backstage’ Blowout At CRS

While Country Radio Seminar is never short of parties, one was a very particular celebration in honor of Shawn Parr’s new syndicated show. On Monday, Key Networks, Beasley Media Group, and some Big Machine Label Group stars all got together for Shawn Parr’s Backstage Country launch party.

Highlights of the evening included a crowd-pleasing performance by Brantley Gilbert and appearances by Country artists including Carly Pearce, Brett Young, Tiera Kennedy, Connor Smith, Jackson Dean, Shane Profitt, Chris Janson, Danielle Bradbery, Tyler Rich, Brian Kelley, and MacKenzie Carpenter.