Audacy Has Bettors Backs For Basketball

BetQL Countdown to Tip-Off is returning on Audacy sports betting stations for the 2023 men’s college basketball tournament. The series will air on March 18, March 25, and April 1 from 8 to 10a ET across the BetQL Network.

Nick Kostos and Ken Barkley, co-hosts of the podcast You Better You Bet, will break down the men’s college basketball tournament alongside talent from across Audacy’s portfolio of sports stations.

“The men’s college basketball tournament is the premier playoff tournament in American sports and we’re excited to bring back this informative and entertaining program,” said Mike Dee, President of Sports, Audacy. “Whether you’re trying to win your office pool or cash in on this year’s bracket, Nick and Ken will have you covered with their expert analysis of all the madness this March.”