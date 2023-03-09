Courtney Pine/Jazzwise Partnership

Courtney Pine Global and Jazzwise magazine have put together a joint media partnership. The partnership links the eclectic jazz music podcast with the UK’s biggest selling jazz magazine.

“I am extremely happy to be associated with Jazzwise magazine, they have, for many years reflected the many styles (without prejudice) of jazz in the United Kingdom, Europe, America and rest of the world! This has kept me as a loyal reader, subscriber and fan of this informative tablet,” said Pine.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Courtney’s superb podcast, it’s a measure of his keen ears and impeccable taste that the shows are packed with exciting new music, showcasing the breadth and depth of the current global jazz scene. It’s an approach that reflects the ethos of Jazzwise too,” said Mike Flynn and Jon Newey, Jazzwise.

Both Courtney Pine Global and Jazzwise magazine enjoy an international following and an extensive social media community. The partnership allows the sharing of audiences allowing them to connect with each other over their love of jazz.