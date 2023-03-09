ParaPod Awards

The ParaPod Festival is the first of its kind to not only celebrate all things paranormal in one place but to honor the influencers and content creators who work in the paranormal genre. The two-day event is taking place March 31 through April 1 in Santa Clarita, California.

“As a content producer and host myself, being able to create a platform to celebrate the paranormal genre and those content creators who are working in it has been a long-time goal,” said Tony Sweet, ParaPod founder. “Influencers, podcasters, documentary filmmakers, television producers, and hosts who dare to cover topics like UFOs or Bigfoot often get overlooked by mainstream awards shows, and I want to change that.”

The winners will all receive a custom created ParaPod Award. Podcast and filmmaker winners will be offered a non-exclusive contract to air their content on the ParaPod TV Roku channel.

The content of podcast nominees and film festival finalists can be viewed online at www.parapodfestival.com .