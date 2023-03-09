LeGeyt: Keep AM In Cars, Keep Americans Safe

In a Wednesday post on the NAB blog, Curtis LeGeyt mixed history, emotion, and fact in a stirring defense of AM radio in cars. As Ford, Tesla, BMW, and Audi remove AM from the dashboard, LeGeyt reminds carmakers of AM’s role on “the front lines of history.”

AM’s prevalence in rural communities and America’s largest cities makes it a ubiquitous need. More than 47 million Americans still listen to nearly 4,500 local AM stations. The NAB continues its tireless work with lawmakers and the auto industry to improve AM radio reception and technology.

The post cites former FEMA administrators and the FCC, who both separately expressed their firm beliefs that AM radio provides a crucial emergency service to Americans when crisis strikes.

LeGeyt says, “With its unique ability to reach a wide geographic area, AM broadcasting offers many Americans struggling with poor, or non-existent, cellular and broadband coverage a chance to stay connected. The car is often the only source of power and news for many in times of emergency.”

Read Curtis LeGeyt’s full post on the NAB blog.