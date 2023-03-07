Compass Launches Erickson

Erick Erickson announced on Monday that The Erick Erickson Show has been launched into national syndication by Compass Media Networks. For over a decade, Erickson has been on WSB Radio in Atlanta, recently announcing a multi-year contract extension with Cox Media Group.

Erickson said, “We are thrilled to embark on this next chapter of our growth and are so appreciative of our friends and partners who have supported us.”

His show is heard weekdays, noon to 3pm ET.

“At a critical time in our nation’s history and just as the public starts to turn their attention to the upcoming Presidential election cycle, we are thrilled to bring Erick Erickson to the national stage,” said Peter Kosann, CEO/Founder of Compass Media Networks. “Erick is a winner by every metric and we are lucky to call him our friend and colleague.”