Crystal Heritage Award For KTAR-FM

The NAB has announced the finalists for the 36th annual NAB Crystal Radio Awards. Bonneville International’s KTAR-FM in Phoenix will be honored with the Crystal Heritage Award during the NAB show in Las Vegas in April.

The Crystal Heritage Award recognizes radio stations that have won a total of five Crystal Radio Awards for exceptional year-round community service efforts. Only 10 other stations have received this honor.

Ten Crystal Radio Award winners will be chosen from 50 finalists by a panel of judges representing the broadcast industry, community service organizations and public relations firms.

The full list of finalists can be found Here

Information on the NAB show April 15-19th in Las Vegas can be found Here.