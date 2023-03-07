Cumulus Comes Through For The Kids

Cumulus Media’s KHKI-FM (Country) and KGGO-FM (Classic Rock) in Des Moines recently collected $77,900 in donations from listeners to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hopsital.

Jack Taddeo, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Des Moines, said: “Regardless of economic headwinds felt by donors this year, Nash-FM and KGGO listeners came through again for the children and families of Iowans who rely on St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

Andrew Vonahnen, Program Director, Nash-FM 97.3, commented: “Over the two-day radiothon, our staff delivered the message and mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to the people of Central Iowa. And we are heartened, again, by the generous response from our fans.”

Chad Taylor, Program Director, 95 KGGO, added: “I continue to be impressed by the generosity shown by central Iowans toward St. Jude every year. We are fortunate to have such a strong base of support from 95 KGGO listeners.”