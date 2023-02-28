New Podcast Festival Announced

Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartMedia have announced the 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival to “celebrate, uplift and amplify Black voices in the podcast industry.” The event will take place Saturday, April 22 from noon to 8 p.m. ET at Pullman Yards in Atlanta.

Charlamagne Tha God will join the festival alongside some of the Black Effect’s most popular personalities for a day full of live podcast tapings with a goal of aspiring podcasters in the Black community.

The festival will be hosted by Charlamagne Tha God and “Carefully Reckless” Host and Comedian Jess Hilarious. Tickets will go on sale March 1 at 12 p.m. EST. For more information on ticket pricing and this year’s festival lineup, visit blackeffect.com/podcastfestival.