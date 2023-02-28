iHeart and The NBA Release a New Slate of Shows

iHeartMedia and the National Basketball Association have unveiled a new slate of team-specific shows coming to the iHeart/NBA Podcast Network. The lineup includes original podcasts from six NBA teams.

The Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs. The shows will be hosted by top NBA analysts, hosts, announcers and cultural influencers including fitness instructor and Brooklyn Nets in-arena host Ally Love, Spanish radio announcer Rafa Hernandez Brito, NBA legend Jim Chones and award-winning chef and restauranteur Nina Compton.

“We’re excited to debut a new slate of team podcasts that cover compelling stories from around the NBA,” said David Denenberg, NBA Senior Vice President and Head of National & Local Network Partnerships. “The iHeartPodcast Network provides a great platform to share that unique content with our fans.”

“We are proud to leverage iHeart’s unmatched scale, reach and digital platform to continue to deliver compelling NBA content to fans,” said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “Together with the NBA and its teams, we look forward to bringing even more one-of-a-kind stories and cultural experiences to fans across the country.”

The current slate of NBA team-specific shows include:

The Boston Celtics

“View from the Rafters: Behind the Scenes with the Boston Celtics” – You might have heard the story, but you’ve never heard it like this. Celtics Insiders Marc D’Amico, Sean Grande and Abby Chin take you behind the scenes of the winningest franchise in NBA history for the first and only official Boston Celtics podcast. If you want to connect with Celtics stories and players like you never have before, this is your pod. Listen here.

Brooklyn Nets

“Voice of The Nets with Chris Carrino” – In this podcast, Voice of the Nets, Chris Carrino shares his perspective on the Nets through longform storytelling, compelling conversations and unique insights from NBA players, coaches, friends and media personalities. Listen here.

“Courtside Conversations with Ally Love” – Come courtside with Brooklyn Nets host Ally Love as she dives deep and curates up-close, in-depth conversations with your favorite artists, athletes and more around basketball and culture. Listen here.

“Basketball’s Borough: A Brooklyn Hoops Podcast” – A new narrative podcast from the Brooklyn Nets that will trace the history of hoops in New York City’s biggest borough. From the groundbreaking Black Fives to the earliest days of the NBA, Brooklyn paved the way. With legends like Stephon Marbury, Chris Mullin, Lenny Wilkens, Larry Brown, and Billy Cunningham, the podcast will tell the stories of high school dynasties, playground legends, college All-Americans and Hall of Famers. “Basketball’s Borough: A Brooklyn Hoops Podcast” is coming soon.

Charlotte Hornets

“Hornets Hive Cast” – Tune in daily as the Voice of the Hornets, Sam Farber, delivers insights, game previews and recaps, and meaningful basketball conversations with Hornets players, leaders within the Hornets organization as well as movers and shakers across the NBA. Listen here.

Cleveland Cavaliers

“The Chase Down” – Justin Rowan and Carter Rodriguez discuss the Cleveland Cavaliers and the rest of the NBA through their Wine and Gold colored glasses.Listen here.

“Wine & Gold Radio” – Hosted by Cavs.com beat writer Joe Gabriele and Spanish radio announcer Rafa Hernandez Brito, “Wine & Gold Radio” will bring fans an inside look at their favorite basketball team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Listen here.

“CavsHQ” – CavsHQ, presented by Betway, will bring listeners a different view of the Cavaliers. In each episode, Tim Alcorn and Cleveland Cavaliers legend Jim Chones will offer a unique perspective on the Cavs along with special guests who lend their voices to the most important topics and discussions around the Cavaliers. Listen here.

New Orleans Pelicans

“The New Orleans Pelicans Podcast” – Hosts Todd Graffagnini, the voice of the Pelicans, Jim Eichenhofer, Pelicans.com writer, and Joe Cardosi, Pelicans Radio studio host, will bring fans inside, up-to-date information straight from the source. “The New Orleans Pelicans Podcast” will come through your speakers thrice weekly giving the latest on all things Pelicans. Listen here.

“Between Bites” – Hungry? Join Nina Compton, James Beard award-winning chef, Top Chef Star and restaurateur, and her husband Larry Miller (the duo behind Compere Lapin and Bywater American Bistro) as they lead discussions with special guests around the robust culture of New Orleans — from cuisine and music to art, literature, and everything in between. Listen here.



San Antonio Spurs

“Sound of The Spurs” – 50 years ago, the basketball landscape in the city of San Antonio would be changed forever with the arrival of an ABA (American Basketball Association) team that bloomed into one of the NBA’s pillar franchises known for doing things the correct way. In this podcast, listeners will get a peek behind the curtain at what went into the Spurs’ success over the last 50 years and why the team continues to resonate with new audiences today. Hosted by Spurs radio voice Bill Schoening, the podcast features interviews with Spurs legends and will feature never-before-heard stories from the people who were there from the very beginning. Listen here.