CMT Next Women Of Country At CRS

The CRS 2023 Happy Hour Opening Reception will feature a CMT Next Women of Country Takeover. The event will show case four up-and-coming female artists: Julia Cole, Ashley Cooke, Miko Marks and O.N.E The Duo.

“CRS is thrilled to partner with CMT, BMI, and Visionary Media Group to celebrate CMT’s decade of support, promotion, and development of female talent in our genre,” said RJ Curtis, CRS Executive Director. “The commitment of Leslie Fram and her team at CMT to provide a platform for the Next Women of Country and all nine classes is impressive, important and ongoing. CRS is honored to be part of this process in 2023.”

CRS 2023 is set for Monday, March 13 – Wednesday, March 15 at the Omni Nashville Hotel. Registration and information can be found Here.