Benztown, General Store Sign New Deal

Radio imaging company Benztown has signed an agreement with Broadcasters General Store to market Benztown’s new audio imaging library for the Contemporary Christian Music format.

The audio production library, which Benztown launched last month, is created by Christian radio imaging and production specialists exclusively for Contemporary Christian radio stations.

The Benztown Contemporary Christian Library is available to stations on a market-exclusive basis for barter or cash. Trial accounts are available for interested stations. To listen to a demo of the Benztown Contemporary Christian Library, visit: https://benztownbranding.com/formats/contemporary-christian.

Masa Patterson, Vice President, Sales & Operations, Benztown, said: “We are thrilled to team up with such a class organization as BGS. Dave and Shane have a fantastic team with relationships unmatched in our industry. The response to the Benztown CCM Library has been incredible since it launched, and they are the perfect partner to put even more wind in its sails.”

Shane Finch, Sales Manager, Broadcasters General Store, said: “For far too long, Christian programmers were forced to scrounge production and imaging libraries designed for other formats just to sound comparable. Leave it to Benztown to create something that takes them to a whole new level with branding sure to sizzle. Broadcasters General Store is so excited to share this news with our current and future clientele.”