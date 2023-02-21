NAB State Leadership Conference Next Week

The NAB is hosting its annual State Leadership Conference on Tuesday, February 28 at Washington Nationals Park. Local radio and television broadcasters from across America will gather to discuss legislative and regulatory issues important to broadcasting.

The NAB says the priorities include, “preserving local journalism in the age of Big Tech, preventing new ‘performance fees’ on radio stations and promoting a regulatory framework that ensures a vibrant future for broadcasting.”

Speakers include Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), Representative Kathy Castor (D-FL-14) and FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington.

There will also be a State Leadership Conference Reception which is off the record.