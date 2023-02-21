CRS App Ready

The mobile app for CRS 2023 is now live on the App Store and Google Play for iPhone and Android devices. The app features integrated calendar upgrades, a live Q&A, and the latest event news.

App users can customize their own CRS schedule, rate panels, and share updates and reviews on their social media profiles. With the CRS 2023 app, attendees can access an expanded agenda, session descriptions, speaker bios, and a list of performing artists.

To download the app, simply search for “CRS2023”.

CRS 2023 will take place Monday, March 13 – Wednesday, March 15, at the Omni Nashville Hotel.