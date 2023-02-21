James Moves To Salt Lake

Cumulus Media has hired Jesse James to host mornings on Country Station KUBL-FM in Salt Lake City. He’ll debut in mid-March and a search is on for his co-host.

This marks a return to Country radio for Jesse James, who previously hosted Mornings on Country stations 92.5 The Wolf/KWOF-FM in Denver, CO, and Y100/KCYY-FM in San Antonio. He was also on-air at Country-formatted FM 106.1/ WMIL-FM in Milwaukee. James joins Cumulus Media from Radio FM Media, where he was Morning Host and Brand Manager for Hot AC station Big 98.7/KLTA-FM in Fargo, ND, for over a decade.

Patrick Reedy, Regional Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Salt Lake City, said: “Jesse has a great track record of surrounding himself with interesting partners that make for compelling radio. We’re confident he’ll do it once again in Salt Lake City.”

Travis Daily, Program Director, 93.3 The Bull, said: “As we continue to build something special here at 93.3 The Bull, we are looking to add difference makers to our team. I honestly don’t know which is bigger, Jesse’s talent or his creativity, but it’s going to be awesome to find out.”

Jesse James said: “I can’t thank the entire Cumulus team enough for this incredible opportunity to return to my first love, which is Country radio. I cannot wait to get there and get started with this incredible station!”