Managers: Would You Have Fired This Host?

Beasley Media Group has suspended popular Boston Sports Talker Tony Massarotti after he made a racist remark during The Felger and Mazz afternoon show last Friday. Did they go far enough?

Co-host Mike Felger announced on the show Tuesday that his co-host was suspended for one week without pay. Felger read this statement put out by the company: “Beasley Media strives to create a diverse and inclusive workplace, and these comments went against its core values. The company has decided to suspend Tony for the rest of the week without pay. In addition, all of our on-air personalities at Beasley Boston will be taking sensitivity training to redouble our efforts to create a culture of understanding.”

The suspension and sensitivity training were a result of an on-air exchange between Massarotti and Felger. Felger was in New Orleans, broadcasting remotely from a room with two Black people in it. Massorotti said, “I wanna know now who the two guys behind you are. Because if I were you – they can’t hear us, right? Okay, so I would be careful if I were you. Because the last time you were around a couple of guys like that, they stole your car.” Felger’s car was stolen last November when he was in New Orleans.

Massarotti was on the air Monday and apologized for what he said Friday: “I owe everyone an apology. It’s not who I am, it’s not who we are. I can tell you that until I’m blue in the face. Those of you who know me will believe it. Those of you who don’t, won’t, and you probably shouldn’t. If I saw and heard what you did, I would feel the same way. And you have a right to be upset.”

After announcing Massarotti’s suspension Tuesday here’s what Felger said: “Minorities in this country have to put up with a lot of crap. And comments like that just make it harder for them and we apologize for that. I feel bad that I personally didn’t do more to correct it in the moment. I had the chance, and I’m just not talking about dropping it either, I had the chance there in the split-second moment to do something and I froze.”

If this incident took place at your radio station what would you have done? Was a one-week suspension without pay enough?