Merging Tech With Storytelling

“Immersive Storytelling: Expanding Audiences with XR in Games, Education, and Location-Based Entertainment” has been added as an NAB Mainstage Session at the upcoming NAB show in Las Vegas. The program will examine the growing convergence between traditional entertainment and advanced technology, how nostalgia is fueling this new technology adoption.

The session will feature panelists working at the leading-edge of advanced technology: Aaron Grosky, President and COO of Dreamscape Immersive and COO of Dreamscape Learn; Ted Schilowitz, futurist, Paramount Global; and Jake Zim, Senior Vice President, Virtual Reality, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The program is set for April 18 during the NAB Show, held April 15 – 19, 2023. Registration and information can be found Here.