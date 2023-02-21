Jersey Town Hall On Workforce Shortfall

“Workforce in Peril – New Jersey Cops, Nurses, and Teachers”, is the latest WKXW-FM Town Hall program. New Jersey 101.5’s Eric Scott will lead a discussion that not only looks at why these shortages exist, but what can be done to address them.

“New Jersey is suffering from a severe shortage of police and firefighters, nurses and teachers,” said Scott. “Unless these shortages are addressed, the health, education and safety of our entire state will be in jeopardy.”

The February 23 program’s on-air panel will feature: Rob Nixon, Vice President of the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association; Ed Donnelly, President of the New Jersey Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association; Debbie White, President of the Health Professionals and Allied Employees; and Sean Spiller, President of the New Jersey Education Association.