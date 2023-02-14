Live Pods At Hot Docs Fest

The upcoming 30th-anniversary edition of the Hot Docs Podcast Festival, will feature a slate of podcasts live on stage. This is the festival’s first-ever non-fiction audio storytelling program.

“With the growing crossover between the world of podcasts and other forms of non-fiction storytelling, we’re really excited to integrate this dynamic medium into our film festival, and to celebrate the diversity and creativity of audio-storytelling talent working today,” said Will Di Novi, Hot Docs Podcast Festival’s lead programmer.

The festival is set for April 27 to May 7. The complete slate of Hot Docs Podcast Festival Showcase live podcast events will be announced at the Hot Docs Festival 2023 Press Conference on March 28.